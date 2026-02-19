Decatur residents have mixed feelings over lowering speed limits on state routes

People who live near several busy roads in Decatur have mixed feelings about new speed limit reductions taking effect across the city.

Drivers are now being asked to slow down by five miles per hour on College Avenue, Scott Boulevard, South Candler Street, Clairemont Avenue, and Commerce Drive.

City leaders say the change is part of Decatur's Safety Action Plan, adopted last summer. The goal is to reduce serious injuries and eliminate traffic deaths over time.

Some neighbors said the move is overdue.

"It's probably much needed because we hear cars racing by all the time," said Pamela Gore, a homeowner who lives near one of the affected corridors.

Others questioned whether lowering the posted speed would change what they see on the road every day.

"I run on the sidewalks here four days a week, and cars are going 80 miles an hour, and you never see a city of Decatur or a police car out there. It's not going to do a bit of good," said David Copher, who also lives nearby.

Drivers are now being asked to slow down by five miles per hour on College Avenue, Scott Boulevard, South Candler Street, Clairemont Avenue, and Commerce Drive. CBS News Atlanta

Julie Harlan, Decatur's active transportation director, said the city is not responding to a sudden increase in crashes. She said the reductions are part of a broader, long-term safety effort.

"We have not seen a major spike that we're reacting to, but we are being proactive about making our streets as safe as possible," Harlan said.

Some of the new lower limits are already in place on State Route 155, including South Candler and parts of Clairemont and Commerce Drive. Additional sign changes are expected in the coming weeks as the Georgia Department of Transportation replaces signs.

City officials said drivers should begin following the lower speed limits as they roll out.