Decatur lowers speed limits on major state routes to improve safety

Speed limits are dropping across some of Decatur's busiest roads as city and state leaders push to make streets safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The Georgia Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Decatur, is reducing speed limits by 5 miles per hour on all state routes within city limits. Officials say the changes are aimed at preventing serious and fatal crashes and are part of Decatur's recently adopted Safe Streets Safety Action Plan.

The updated limits affect the following roads:

- College Avenue (State Route 10): 35 to 30 MPH

- Scott Boulevard (State Route 8): 40 to 35 MPH

- South Candler Street (State Route 155): 35 to 30 MPH

- Clairemont Avenue (State Route 155): 35 to 30 MPH

- Commerce Drive (State Route 155): 35 to 30 MPH

New signs are being installed, and drivers are encouraged to begin following the lower speed limits immediately, even if older signs are still posted during the transition.

City officials say lowering speeds is one of the most effective ways to reduce the severity of crashes. Studies show that at 35 mph, the risk of severe or fatal injury for a pedestrian rises to more than 50%, compared with less than 20% at 25 mph.

A review of crash data identified the affected state-route areas as part of Decatur's high-risk network. Officials say reducing speeds can shorten stopping distances, improve reaction time, and significantly increase survivability for people walking, biking, rolling and driving.

The city says message boards and public outreach efforts have already been planned to inform residents of the changes.