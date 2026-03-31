Decatur businesses and officials excited for economic boost from 2026 FIFA World Cup events

The FIFA World Cup is less than three months away, and while Atlanta is expecting a big economic boost, other cities in the metro area want to cash in.

The organizers of Decatur WatchFest '26 said the city released an economic impact report in March showing the World Cup will have an economic impact of up to $142 million in Decatur.

In a matter of months, the Decatur Square will undergo a major transformation just in time for the World Cup and Decatur WatchFest '26.

"Just in terms of timing, this project, I mean, there were many projects in the plan, but this project was prioritized, you know, specifically to be ready for the World Cup," said Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold.

Soon, Downtown Decatur will have a performance stage, a children's play area, and new public restrooms. The new space will play a major role during the Decatur WatchFest, showcasing pre- and post-match concerts featuring local and national acts.

Decatur Square is getting a facelift just in time for the World Cup festivities. CBS News Atlanta

"You know, what better way to break it in than to have a 34-day party during the FIFA World Cup?" Arnola said.

The City of Decatur's World Cup financial forecast is based on research by Thomas Smith, Ph.D., a finance professor and economist with the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

"During that time, there'll be the economic boom to the businesses, you know, as well as there'll be additional tax revenues, sales tax revenue, you know, other fees and taxes, that we would expect to see a little bit of a boost in revenue during that time," Arnold said.

Decatur WatchFest '26 organizers said the research shows Decatur could draw up to 10,000 visitors a day. Arnold said some of the revenue they bring with them will eventually support improvement projects for the city.

"Anytime the small business owners here on the square can put Atlanta on the map globally, would be a very good thing for them," Elmwood Park resident Sydney Sevdalis said.

Justin Colussy-Estes, the manager of downtown's Little Shop of Stories, said they've been upping their inventory ahead of a summer of soccer.

"We're expecting a lot of families, and so we're prepping, obviously. We're stocking up on all of our soccer books and associated, like, toys and that kind of thing," Colossi-Estes said.

It's a boost officials, residents, and businesses hope will last beyond the World Cup.