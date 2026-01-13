Over 14,000 chickens killed after fire breaks out at Georgia poultry farm

Authorities in Walton County are investigating an early morning fire at a poultry farm that killed thousands of chickens.

The fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. at a commercial poultry farm on the 1000 block of Mount Vernon Road in unincorporated eastern Walton County.

When firefighters go to the scene, they found a poultry house where chickens were grown for meat processing covered with flames.

Officials say the poultry house was a total loss. More than 14,000 live chickens inside were killed.

Firefighters spent hours on the scene extinguishing the flames. No humans were injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.