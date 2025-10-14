D'Angelo, Grammy-winning R&B singer, dies of cancer at 51

R&B legend D'Angelo has died, his family confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. The singer, whose real name was Michael D'Angelo Archer, was 51.

D'Angelo's family said the Grammy-winning artist died Tuesday after a "prolonged and courageous battle with cancer."

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind," the family said.

His family asked for privacy and that his fans "join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

D'Angelo performs live at the Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 24, 2016, in Byron Bay, Australia. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

D'Angelo was born in Virginia and dropped out of school as a teenager to try to break into the music industry. He first came to fame after co-producing Black Men United's 1994 single "U Will Know." He released his debut album "Brown Sugar" in 1995. The record was certified platinum.

D'Angelo's next album, "Voodoo," was released in 2000. It won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, while a single on the album was awarded the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. In 2014, he released "Black Messiah," his third album. It won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, and a song on the album won the award for Best R&B Song. It was also nominated for Record of the Year.

During his career, D'Angelo collaborated with major artists including Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu and Jay-Z.

RCA Records called D'Angelo a "peerless visionary who effortlessly blended the classic sounds of soul, funk, gospel, R&B, and jazz with a hip hop sensibility" and a "known perfectionist" whose albums "were widely celebrated as masterpieces by both the music community and his beloved fans around the world."

"D'Angelo's songwriting, musicianship, and unmistakable vocal styling has endured and will continue to inspire generations of artists to come," the company said. "Our hearts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

In May 2025, D'Angelo was set to headline Roots Picnic, a Philadelphia music festival, but announced a week before the scheduled performance that he would no longer be able to do so because of an "unforeseen" delay related to an earlier surgery. In a statement shared by the festival, D'Angelo said that his doctors had advised he not perform. D'Angelo did not specify what kind of surgery he had had or what complications he was experiencing.

In his statement, D'Angelo indicated that he was working on new music.

D'Angelo is survived by three children: Imani, Michael and Morocco Archer. He was never married.