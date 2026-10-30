Dade County high school principal arrested in sexual misconduct investigation, sheriff says

The principal of Dade County High School has been arrested as part of an investigation into possible misconduct, the county sheriff says.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that Joseph "Brent" Cooper is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent.

While details about the situation remain limited, officials say the investigation began about the high school's officer received information about the alleged misconduct.

In a letter sent to families on Thursday, Dade County School District Superintendent Josh Ingle said that the district is cooperating with law enforcement as part of the investigation.

Ingle said that the school's two assistant principals will oversee daily operations with district leadership providing support.

"Our focus remains on providing a safe, stable, and supportive learning environment for students and staff," he wrote.

The investigation remains active, and officials are asking anyone who may have information about the case to call Dade County Sheriff's Office at 706-657-3233 or email tips@dadesheriff.com.