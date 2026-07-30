Customer facing charges after drive-thru fight over milkshake at Georgia Dairy Queen, police say

A dispute over a milkshake at a metro Atlanta Dairy Queen ended with a customer facing criminal charges, police say.

On Tuesday, the Dairy Queen on Austell-Powder Springs Road in Powder Springs, Georgia, posted a surveillance video and photos on Facebook of a man they said assaulted one of their managers.

In the footage, captured around 1:11 p.m., the man is shown throwing a drink and cup at an employee in the drive-thru lane before driving away.

The fast food restaurant claimed that the man was mad about "a milkshake he claimed was not a milkshake."

A day after the video was posted, Powder Springs police announced that they have identified the individual and that criminal charges are pending against him.

"Here's a friendly reminder: It's okay to be frustrated. It's okay to ask for a manager. It's okay to request your order be fixed," the police department wrote. "It's never okay to assault someone who is simply doing their job."

Authorities have not released the man's identity or said what the charges are.

The Dairy Queen thanked the community and local law enforcement for the quick response and support.

"Your support for our team means more than you know," the business wrote.