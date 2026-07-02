Customer complaint over extreme heat inside South Fulton Chipotle leads to emergency response

A customer's concerns about extreme heat inside a Chipotle restaurant on Old National Highway in South Fulton triggered a quick response from city officials, emergency crews, and code enforcement.

It ultimately led to the dining room being shut down and the restaurant being temporarily closed.

The customer says he walked into the restaurant on Tuesday and immediately noticed it was "extremely hot" inside. After speaking with employees, he was told the air conditioning system had not been working since the weekend. He says that according to employees, a technician had previously visited the restaurant, and the system briefly came back on before failing again.

According to the customer, employees expressed frustration and said management had not acted urgently to address the issue. The customer then attempted to contact store leadership and ownership, but says he didn't receive a response immediately. That resulted in a call to city officials.

CBS News Atlanta

Within minutes, South Fulton police, a fire crew, paramedics, code enforcement, and city officials arrived at the restaurant.

Code enforcement officials then met with the general manager. The dining room was ordered closed, a notice was posted on the door, and customers were directed to place online orders and pick up food at the drive-thru window.

By Wednesday, the restaurant was completely closed while the problem was fixed. Later in the day, it reopened.

A corporate affairs executive for Chipotle responded to CBS Atlanta's request for information with the following statement:

"The health and safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority. On June 30, our Old National Highway restaurant in South Fulton, Georgia, temporarily operated with online orders only after the dining room HVAC system experienced mechanical issues. The HVAC system serving the back of house remained fully operational throughout this time. The necessary repairs have since been completed, and the restaurant has resumed normal operations. We appreciate our guests' patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this issue promptly."

Georgia has no state law specifically protecting employees from working in extreme heat, but federal rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) require employers to provide a workplace free from dangerous heat conditions. OSHA also protects workers who report unsafe conditions from retaliation.

To file a complaint, click the link here.

OSHA offices near Atlanta are located at:

Government office

2296 Henderson Mill Rd

Address: 2296 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30345

Phone: 770-493-6644

OSHA Regional Office (Region 4 Headquarters)

Downtown Atlanta

Address: 61 Forsyth St SW #6T50, Atlanta, GA 30303

Phone: 678-237-0400

You can also call: 1-800-321-6742.