Extreme heat complaint sparks emergency response at South Fulton Chipotle A customer who said it was "extremely hot" inside a Chipotle on Old National Highway in South Fulton called city officials after learning the restaurant's air conditioning had reportedly been out for days. Police, firefighters, paramedics and code enforcement responded, leading to the dining room being shut down and the restaurant temporarily closing. Chipotle says repairs have since been completed, and the restaurant has reopened.