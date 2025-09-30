Cursive writing makes a comeback in Georgia schools

After a decade off the curriculum, cursive writing is returning to Georgia classrooms.

It's a Tuesday morning at Robert Shaw Elementary School in Scottdale, and the soft scratch of number two pencils fills the air. Students practice loops and swirls, learning to sign their names and even write the preamble to the Constitution.

"Somebody saw the importance of having these students learn how to write in cursive," said a teacher at the school. "Just like your name is unique, you are unique. Your signature is unique."

The school has embraced the challenge, awarding students the John Hancock Award for mastering their signatures and the preamble.

"Last year in fourth grade, we started writing the preamble and reading it," said a student. "It was actually fun because we won the John Hancock Award."

Teachers are also celebrating progress with posters throughout the hallways, showcasing students' work and setting goals for those who will follow.

"It's not hard if they keep practicing, because practice makes perfect," one instructor said.

The push to reintroduce cursive reflects a broader trend. In 2016, cursive was only taught in 14 states. This year, 25 states have made it a required part of the curriculum.