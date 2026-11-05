CSX train hits semi-truck near downtown Decatur crossing; officials close nearby intersections

A CSX train struck a semi-truck on the tracks in Decatur on Thursday morning.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. near the crossing at North McDonough Street and West Howard Street, CSX spokesperson Jonathan Stuckey said. The semi-truck was unoccupied.

Decatur police were notified and responded to the scene. No train crew members were injured, according to CSX.

City officials have closed several intersections in Downtown Decatur following the crash, including N McDonough Street at College Avenue and Howard Ave and E Trinity Place at S Candler Street.

No one was injured in a crash involving a train and a semi-truck. CBS News Atlanta

Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid these closures.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.