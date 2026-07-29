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Cooper Rush joins Falcons as Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa recover from injuries

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Sam Crenshaw
Sam Crenshaw
Multi-Skilled Reporter, CBS News Atlanta
Sam Crenshaw is a veteran sports reporter and TV sports anchor on the CBS News Atlanta team. Sam is known in the Atlanta community for his knowledge of local athletes and teams as well as his passion for playing tennis.
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Sam Crenshaw

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The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback room looked a little different on the second day of training camp.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa will miss practice with a lower-body injury that flared up, but added the veteran quarterback is expected to return "sooner rather than later."

Stefanski also said Michael Penix Jr. has not yet been cleared to participate in full 11-on-11 team drills as he continues working his way back.

With veteran Trevor Siemian no longer on the roster, undrafted rookie Jack Strand handled most of the quarterback reps during team periods.

To add depth, the Falcons signed veteran Cooper Rush, who arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday after getting the call from his agent.

"My agent called me and said they're reaching out," Rush said. "We cut the workout short, caught a flight and got here. Things happened really fast, but football has a way of bringing guys together quickly."

Rush, a longtime Dallas Cowboys backup who spent last season in Baltimore, is expected to compete for reps while the Falcons work through injuries at quarterback.

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