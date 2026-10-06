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Construction worker rescued by firefighters after falling down manhole in Atlanta

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A construction worker who was trapped in a manhole is now rescued thanks to the quick work of the Atlanta Fire Department.

Officials say the scary situation happened Tuesday morning on the 3400 block of Roxboro Road.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the construction worker fell around 20 feet from a ladder inside a city sewer access point that was less than 4 feet wide.

While the worker was conscious and able to talk with rescuers, they weren't able to get out. While rescuers worked to get the worker to safety, crews ventilated the space with air and established a communication line.

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The construction worker was conscious but was trapped in a space less than 4 feet wide. CBS News Atlanta

Using a tripod-supported rope system, the worker was able to safely get back to the surface.

"The coordinated rescue drew on Squad 4's certifications in confined space rescue, technician-level rope rescue, and hazardous materials, three of the many specialized capabilities that prepare Atlanta Fire Rescue to respond to emergencies far beyond fires," the department told CBS News Atlanta in a release.

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