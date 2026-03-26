Construction worker hospitalized after falling into hole at Atlanta job site

A construction worker was injured overnight after falling from a ladder into a large hole at a work site in southwest Atlanta, according to a contractor on scene.

The worker, identified as a vacuum truck operator, was working near a large hole along Shirley Franklin Boulevard when the fall happened.

Officials said construction work was taking place Tuesday night at the site when the incident occurred.

The worker was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

No additional details about what led to the fall were immediately available.