College Park man posed as child to manipulate young girls to send him nude photos, prosecutors say

A College Park man will spend over a decade in federal prison for posing as a child online to manipulate underage girls into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos, officials say.

Dye'Shuan Green, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child sexual abuse material and four counts of enticement to create child sexual abuse material in June.

Prosecutors say the investigation into Green began in 2022, when a Columbus mother reported to local police that her daughter had been manipulated by a man to send him nude images. An investigation led by the FBI revealed Green had young victims around the country, officials said.

According to investigators, Green found young girls on social media and gaming sites while pretending to be a boy their age. Once they started talking, Green befriended his victims and said that he wanted to have a relationship with them. He then allegedly begged and threatened the girls to send him sexually explicit photos.

Authorities say Green has chatted with hundreds of young girls online. His victims were allegedly as young as 9 years old.

"Posing as a child and then pressuring children, among the most vulnerable members of our society, to produce sexually explicit and harmful material is unconscionable," said Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

On Tuesday, a U.S. district court judge sentenced Green to 16 years and 10 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

"The Court's sentence holds a predator accountable for his reprehensible acts and ensures he won't victimize another child for most of the next two decades," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, "This case also serves as a reminder to parents and caretakers about the dangers deviant criminals like Green pose to young people online."