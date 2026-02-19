Colin Gray trial: Day 4 focuses on warnings, DFCS history, Discord threat and father's response

The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Colin Gray shifted the jury's focus to years of warning signs, school discipline issues, child welfare investigations, and a prior FBI tip about an online threat — as prosecutors continue to argue that Gray's own actions, not just his son's, are at the center of this case.

Gray is charged with murder, manslaughter, and multiple related counts stemming from the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School.

Prosecutors allege his recklessness allowed his son access to a firearm despite prior warning signs.

Court recessed Thursday afternoon with testimony expected to continue Friday morning.

"Hoping to God that his son didn't do anything"

The day began with Gwinnett County Deputy Anthony Townsend, who testified he was sent to Gray's home after the shooting.

When deputies knocked on the door, Colin Gray came outside. Townsend told jurors Gray said he knew something had happened and was "hoping to God that his son didn't do anything."

Body camera footage from that encounter was played for the jury.

Body camera footage from the encounter. Gwinnett County Police Department

In the video, Gray can be heard discussing efforts to get his son into counseling, saying, "We're trying to get him into counseling… I filled out some paperwork the other day for a third-party counselor to get involved."

There was no cross-examination of Townsend.

School records and enrollment gaps

Jennie Persinger, Barrow County Schools' director of data and accountability, walked jurors through Colt Gray's enrollment history. Records showed no indication he was homeschooled or enrolled in online school during certain periods.

Emails introduced in court reflected communication gaps between the school system and the family, including a five-day delay between the district reaching out about attendance and Colin Gray responding that he had moved.

Defense attorneys pressed Persinger about how documents were prepared and the timing of communications.

Prior abuse allegation and alarming searches

Jurors also heard testimony from multiple DFCS workers and school officials describing prior investigations and behavioral concerns.

Social worker Sujette Giddens testified that a school resource officer had been sent to the home after concerns surfaced. Giddens told the jury Colt had searched topics including abuse and allegedly "how to kill your dad."

She reported her concerns to the Department of Family and Children Services. On cross-examination, jurors heard that while Colt's mother was aware of certain issues, she did not communicate directly with Colin Gray.

Another DFCS worker, Shonda Goolsby, testified about a 2021 referral involving an allegation that Colt's mother had slapped him. She said she met Colin Gray once during a home visit and that the family was in the process of moving at the time.

School discipline history

Former assistant principals and middle school administrators detailed disciplinary incidents dating back to 2022.

At one school, Colt received in-school suspension after drawing swastikas on a school calendar. In another incident, he left campus without permission and was later found outside an empty classroom.

At Jefferson Middle School, Principal Carolyn Knight testified that less than three weeks after enrolling, Colt vandalized two bathrooms with graffiti. He received four days of in-school suspension, and the parents were invoiced for repainting.

Knight also described ongoing attendance issues and difficulty contacting parents. At one point, she testified, Colin Gray said he did not realize his son had not been attending school.

The Discord threat and FBI tip

One of the most closely watched portions of Thursday's testimony involved a 2022 FBI tip about a threat to "shoot up a school" made through the Discord app.

Jackson County Deputy Investigator Daniel Miller testified that the tip originated from multiple locations — including Palmdale, Indiana; Western Australia; and Los Angeles — and included a username tied to an account investigators believed was connected to Colt.

Body camera footage from that visit was shown to jurors. Miller testified Colt claimed his Discord account had been "hacked" and that the threatening message was written in Russian — a language Colt said he did not know.

Investigators were ultimately unable to corroborate the threat, Miller said.

On cross-examination, defense attorneys emphasized that Miller was there solely to investigate the tip and was not investigating truancy, divorce issues or other background concerns.

Therapy disputes

A former Jackson County DFCS family preservation case manager testified she attempted multiple visits after the Discord threat investigation.

She told jurors that during an unannounced visit, Colin Gray said he did not believe therapy was necessary for his son. After that, she said, she was unable to make further contact despite repeated attempts.

Later in the afternoon, therapist Dawn Crook read from an inquiry message from Colin Gray seeking therapy services, suggesting the family had explored counseling at certain points.

Digital evidence and Amazon records

The state also called a Barrow County Sheriff's Office digital forensics investigator who testified that phones belonging to Colin Gray, Colt Gray and others were extracted using forensic software.

Some of the resulting reports ran tens of thousands of pages.

A Piedmont Judicial Circuit investigator testified that preservation requests were sent to phone companies, Facebook, TikTok and Amazon after reviewing mobile phone data. A search warrant was executed for Amazon records tied to Colin Gray.

Prosecutors have previously alleged Gray allowed his son access to firearms and ammunition.

A case testing parental responsibility

From early disciplinary problems and welfare investigations to the Discord threat and counseling efforts, Thursday's testimony laid out a years-long timeline prosecutors argue should have raised alarms.

Defense attorneys, meanwhile, continued highlighting what investigators did not confirm — including the inability to verify the Discord threat and limits in what law enforcement knew at the time.

Court adjourned just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Testimony resumes Friday at 9 a.m.