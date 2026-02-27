Colin Gray trial: Accused Apalachee High School shooter's father testifies in his own defense

In emotional testimony that at times left him struggling to hold back tears, Colin Gray, the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, told jurors Friday that he gave his son the rifle used in the attack as a Christmas gift, hoping it would bring them closer through hunting trips and time at the gun range.

Colin Gray took the stand in his own defense as his trial entered its second week in a Georgia courtroom. Prosecutors allege he should be held criminally responsible for giving his then-14-year-old son access to the Sig Sauer rifle used in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, northeast of Atlanta. The attack left two teachers and two students dead and injured several others.

Colt Gray faces 55 counts, including murder and aggravated assault. His father faces 29 counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

On the witness stand, Colin Gray described presenting the rifle to his son after the family opened Christmas presents in 2023.

"I have one more thing for you," he recalled telling Colt before handing him the firearm. Gray testified he told his son the gun would be used for supervised trips to the range and hunting outings, and that it would become Colt's only if he stayed in school and graduated at 18.

"This is a weapon that I want you to shoot when we go to the range," he said he told his son.

Prosecutors argue that decision came despite warning signs about Colt's mental health and behavior. The case is among a growing number nationwide in which parents are being charged in connection with school shootings carried out by their children.

Colin Gray delivers an emotional testimony on Day 10 of the trial related to his son's involvement in the 2024 Apalachee HIgh School shooting. CBS News Atlanta

Gray described his relationship with his son as close. He said they bonded over hunting, guitar and golf, and he characterized Colt as a shy teenager who had been bullied in middle school. He acknowledged his son struggled with anxiety and depression and testified that he met with a school counselor and completed paperwork for a school-based mental health program known as AWARE.

"I could have done better," he admitted when asked about managing Colt's needs.

Gray maintained that he never believed his son was capable of carrying out a school shooting. He testified that the rifle was kept in the top of his closet and said he remained its owner. He denied ever hearing Colt talk about school shooters or knowing about what prosecutors have described as a "shrine" to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz that Colt allegedly kept near his computer.

Colt had shown interest in Cruz, who was convicted in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, according to testimony earlier in the trial from Colt's mother, Marcee Gray. The parents were separated at the time of the shooting. Marcee Gray has not been charged.

Jurors have also heard testimony about a 2023 investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office into online threats. Colin Gray said he took that investigation seriously and spoke with his son about the dangers of Discord and online activity.

When asked by his attorney whether there were any "red flags" that made him believe his son was capable of such violence, Gray paused.

"No," he said quietly. "I struggle with it every day."

"He's a good kid," Gray added. "He wasn't perfect, and nor was I. But to do something that heinous, I don't know of anybody that can ever see that kind of evil. Like the Colt I knew and the relationship I had, there's this whole other side of Colt I didn't know existed."

Gray also recounted receiving text messages from his son on the morning of the shooting saying, "I love you" and "I'm sorry." He testified that only after checking for the rifle and speaking with his estranged wife did he begin to piece together what had happened.

Earlier in the trial, several students testified through tears about being shot during algebra class and seeing classmates bleeding on the floor.

The defense concluded its questioning of Colin Gray on Friday. Prosecutors will cross-examine Gray after a lunch break.

A trial date for Colt Gray has not been set as official wait on a psychological evaluation. His next hearing is scheduled for March 18.

CBS News' Skyler Henry and the Associated Press contributed to this report.