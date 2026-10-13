Coffee County firefighter charged with sexual battery against a child, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Coffee County firefighter accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a child.

Authorities say 43-year-old William Jerry Minix II, of Nicholls, was arrested and charged with sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 on Oct. 9 and booked into the Coffee County Jail.

According to the GBI, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office requested the agency to do an independent investigation into allegations against Minix on June 12.

Investigators say Minix was employed as a firefighter with the Coffee County Fire Department at the time of the alleged incident but clarified that the incident did not happen while he was on duty.

The investigation remains active. When it is finished, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

Officials are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call the County Sheriff's Office at 912-384-4227, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103, or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.