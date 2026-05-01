Cobb police asking public for help identifying suspect in multiple child molestation cases

Cobb County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in two child molestation cases in the county.

Authorities say the man is "considered a danger to the public" and is also a suspect in cases in Douglas County and Douglasville.

On Thursday, the police department released two surveillance photos of the man. In one, the man is wearing a red jersey with the Miami Heat's logo on the front, a long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and a ballcap. In the other, the man is seen wearing a shirt with the number 68 on the back in red and white.

Cobb County police say the man is "considered a danger to the public." Cobb County Police Department

Investigators described the suspect as being between 30 and 40 years old with a height of around 6 feet and 2 inches and a weight between 180 and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he is known to frequent the area of Oak Ridge Road and Blair Bridge Road.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, officials say you should call 911 or (770) 499-3911.