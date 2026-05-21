Cobb investigators searching for additional victims of accused serial rapist

Cobb County detectives are searching for possible victims of a suspect accused of being a serial rapist.

Jail records show that 22-year-old Jahmel Palmer has been in custody at the Cobb County Detention Center without bond since May 1 on charges of kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, and battery.

As part of their investigation, officials say they believe there are other unidentified victims of Palmer who have not come forward. Detectives believe some of the incidents may involve individuals in Georgia and Ohio and could date back to 2022.

The police department said that the victims may be members of the Hispanic community and may be afraid to come forward due to immigration status or other reasons, but assured that their goal is to protect all victims and hold Palmer accountable.

"If you believe you may be a victim, or have information related to this investigation, we want you to know that you will be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect," the Cobb County Police Department said in a release. "Our goal is to ensure victims feel safe speaking with investigators and receive the help and resources they need. We are committed to bringing justice to anyone who may have been harmed."

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have had contact with Palmer or believes they are a victim to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.