Cobb County to open drive‑thru service for court fine payments

Drive‑thrus make everything from banking to burgers easier. Now, Cobb County is adding court fines to the list.

The Cobb County State Court is set to launch a drive‑thru payment service designed to make paying certain fines faster and more convenient, without the need to enter the courthouse.

The new service will operate out of a former bank building on Waddell Street in Marietta, about two blocks from the Cobb County Courthouse. Officials say it is aimed at reducing long lines and congestion inside the courthouse, where many visitors are there solely to pay fines.

"This is another option for people to be able to pay their fines and go on about their day," said Tahnicia Phillips, clerk of the State Court of Cobb County.

The drive‑thru uses a familiar setup: a transaction drawer similar to those once common at bank drive‑thrus. Court staff will send out a credit card terminal, allowing customers to tap or insert their card and complete the payment from their vehicle.

Customers will need their case number. Staff will look up the case, process the payment and provide an official receipt, Phillips said. The service will accept credit card payments only.

The Cobb County Court's drive-thru is expected to open on Feb. 23.

The drive‑thru is available for cases that do not require a court appearance. Eligible payments include traffic citations, school bus arm violations, probation fees, fines and restitution.

Payments can still be made online, but Phillips said the drive‑thru offers another accessible alternative for people who prefer an in‑person option without parking, security lines or courthouse wait times.

"We'll be able to resolve their cases quickly and efficiently," Phillips said.

Court officials say the service comes at a critical time. Since August, Cobb County has seen a sharp increase in school bus arm violation citations following the installation of roughly 150 new cameras on school buses.

"We've seen a definite uptick in the number of cases coming through the courthouse and the number of people who are coming to court," Phillips said. "This helps relieve some of that pressure."

The drive‑thru service is expected to open Monday, Feb. 23. Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Cobb County officials say new school bus cameras generated more than $1 million in school bus arm violation fines between August and December of last year.