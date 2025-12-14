Cobb County postal worker charged in mail theft, gift card scheme

A United States Postal Service employee assigned to a Marietta mail station is facing criminal charges after investigators say the employee stole greeting cards from the mail and used gift cards and cash inside for personal gain.

According to Cobb County Police and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG), the joint investigation led to arrest warrants for Isis Hinson, 26, of Acworth, who is accused of stealing mail while working at the Marietta East Cobb Station.

How investigators uncovered the alleged mail theft

Authorities say the investigation began on October 29 after a letter carrier reported finding numerous opened greeting cards inside a cluster mailbox in Acworth. The mail had not yet been postmarked, raising concerns that it had been taken before official processing.

USPS-OIG agents traced the recovered mail and identified a postal employee living nearby. Investigators later determined the employee allegedly removed greeting cards from the post office between October 2 and December 11, searching them for gift cards and cash.

Charges filed, resignation accepted

On December 11, USPS-OIG agents met with the employee, recovered additional stolen mail, and accepted her resignation. Cobb County Police worked alongside federal investigators and secured arrest warrants charging Hinson with:

Theft by Taking

Possession of Stolen Mail

Police say Hinson is not currently in custody.

Warning for holiday mail

USPS-OIG officials say mail theft is taken seriously and warn the public to use caution when sending cash or items of monetary value, especially during the busy holiday season.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of mail theft is encouraged to contact the USPS-OIG Complaint Line at (888) 877-7644.