Cobb County police chase: Trooper stops vehicle, driver found dead

A traffic stop in Cobb County turned deadly Thursday morning when authorities say the driver apparently shot themself.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety's public information director, Capt. Crystal Zion, the incident began at 11:42 a.m. when a Georgia State Patrol trooper stopped a black Honda Civic for a window tint violation. The driver initially stopped but then fled the scene.

Troopers pursued the vehicle south on Cobb Parkway. When traffic slowed, a trooper maneuvered to block the fleeing car from the front, bringing it to a stop. Once stopped, troopers found the driver deceased inside the vehicle from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CobbDOT traffic cameras show the police activity on Cobb Parkway at Spring Road near Circle 75 Parkway.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Public Safety Office of Professional Standards are on scene assisting with the investigation. Officials said the GBI was requested by the State Patrol to assist.

No troopers were injured during the incident.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation reported that all southbound lanes of Cobb Parkway near Spring Road and Circle 75 Parkway were blocked due to police activity. They are urging drivers to use alternative routes.