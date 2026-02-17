Cobb County officer delivers lifesaving aid to newborn during roadside birth

On Feb. 12, 2026, in Cobb County, Georgia, Officer Desaussure was conducting a routine traffic stop when an urgent call for help changed his day—and a family's life—forever.

While completing paperwork, Officer Desaussure was approached by a frantic driver who explained that his wife was in active labor in their car, and they would not make it to the hospital in time. Without hesitation, Officer Desaussure sprang into action, following the driver to the vehicle where he found the expectant mother who had just delivered her baby.

The situation quickly turned critical when Officer Desaussure realized the newborn wasn't breathing. Relying on his training and calm under pressure, he immediately began performing chest compressions. After a tense moment and several compressions, the baby took its first breath, filling the car with relief and gratitude.

Within minutes, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on the scene and transported both mother and child to the hospital for further care. Thankfully, both were soon released in good health.

The Preston family, deeply grateful for Officer Desaussure's quick thinking and compassion, later shared a joyful photo with the department, celebrating the safe arrival of their newest family member.

Officer Desaussure's actions that day are a powerful reminder of the unpredictable and vital role first responders play in the community.

His quick response ensured a safe start for the Preston family's child, and his story is a testament to dedication and courage in the face of the unexpected.