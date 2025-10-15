Cobb County man confesses to murdering girlfriend and burying her body in Atlanta, police say

A Cobb County man is facing charges after police say he admitted to killing his girlfriend and burying her body in the city of Atlanta.

Investigators say 56-year-old Cecil McCrary murdered 45-year-old Tange Davis while out on pretrial release for kidnapping and aggravated assault charges for multiple domestic violence incidents.

Authorities with the Cobb County Police Department say they began their investigation on Saturday, Oct. 11, after receiving a 911 call from Davis's son. The man said he hadn't heard from his mother for two days and had tracked her car to a Lidl grocery store on Floyd Road using the vehicle's OnStar.

While investigating, officials say McCrary arrived at the scene and told officers that Davis had last been at his home, sharing with them security footage showing her leaving the property on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, Cobb police shared a photo of Davis on social media and asked the public for any leads. That night, they took McCrary in for questioning and said he admitted to killing the woman and burying her body somewhere in Atlanta. A woman's remains were found by detectives at the location, officials said.

"This loss devastates all of us," said Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell. "Our hearts are with her family, and we are reminded that behind every statistic is a person, a mother, a friend, a colleague whose life mattered. We remain committed to protecting those at risk to prevent tragedies like this from happening again."

McCrary is now in custody at the Cobb County Jail, charged with murder. It is not clear if he's facing any other charges in connection with Davis's death.