3 dead, dozens displaced after late-night apartment fire in Cobb County

A late-night apartment fire in Cobb County turned deadly after flames tore through a second-floor unit, killing three people and displacing dozens more.

Cobb County Fire and Rescue crews were called shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Woodsong Way, where they arrived to find flames shooting from the front window of a second-floor apartment. Officials said the fire was spreading upward and threatening the third-floor unit above.

Bystanders told firefighters that people were still inside the burning apartment.

Crews immediately began attacking the fire while simultaneously searching for victims. Six people were pulled from the apartment and rushed to the hospital as firefighters performed lifesaving measures at the scene.

Three people have died and more have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Cobb County apartment complex late Sunday night. CBS News Atlanta

Officials later confirmed that three people died as a result of the fire.

The blaze caused significant damage throughout the building. Fire officials said eight apartments were heavily damaged, and 24 units are now considered uninhabitable. An estimated 30 residents have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details may be released as the investigation continues.