Cobb County changes 13 polling sites ahead of primary, general election, runoff voting days

Thirteen Cobb County polling locations are changing starting Tuesday, ahead of upcoming elections, election officials said, but voters are being told it will not affect early voting.

Officials said the new locations will only be used on Election Day for the May primaries, any runoff elections, the November general election, and any runoff elections after that.

The Cobb County Board of Elections unanimously approved all 13 changes during a special meeting Monday night, with no public comment.

Election officials said the goal is to better align polling places with where voters currently live and to improve Election Day voting by making locations more convenient.

The precinct changes include Fair Oaks 04, Oakdale 01, Bells Ferry 02, Clarkdale 02, Eastside 02, Elizabeth 02, Hightower 01, Marietta 4B, Palmer 01, Roswell 01, Smyrna 7A, Terrell Mill 01 and Willeo 01.

Officials said the changes do not affect early voting locations and only apply to in-person voting on Election Day.

Each polling location is expected to be staffed with about 10 to 11 poll workers, officials said.

Election officials are urging voters to double-check their assigned Election Day polling place before heading out, especially as the changes take effect ahead of the primary.