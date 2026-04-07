Cobb County awarded more than $10 million for safety expenses, drone tech, ahead of FIFA World Cup

Cobb County has received more than $10 million in grant funding for safety-related expenses ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Cobb County Police Department was recently awarded nearly $10.7 million to enhance aerial security during the tournament. Lieutenant Justin Bullis of the Cobb County Police Department said the funding will support projects aimed at defending against possible aerial threats.

"These projects include multiple fixed-site drone detection antennas, portable detection systems with RF receivers, IR and EO cameras, radar panels, and mitigation technologies," Bullis said. "We'll also establish multiple DFR, or Drone as First Responder, docks, and the necessary infrastructure to deploy and maintain these systems, as well as improvements to the Real Time Crime Center where most of these systems will be operated."

Cobb County received over $10 million in grants to boost safety measures and drone technology ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. CBS News Atlanta

Bullis noted that the department is working with partners to support the World Cup both in and outside of Cobb County.

"There are several practice locations and base camps established inside Cobb County for the World Cup," Bullis said. "We anticipate the use of Cobb International Airport, Dobbins Air Force Base, Truist Park, and a wide range of critical infrastructure needed to support these events. We plan to use these systems to protect citizens, players, and fans from UAS-based threats."

UAS stands for unmanned aircraft system, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bullis added that Cobb County has joined an FBI task force for counter-UAS, alongside the City of Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia State Patrol.

"There are four officers who just completed the FBI training academy, myself included," Bullis said. "We will operate together to augment drone security for all of the events, including those at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park."

Outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Falcons fans tailgate during the Falcons vs. Rams game. Monday, Dec. 29. CBS News Atlanta

The grant is expected to fund the program for five years, covering licensing, training, equipment, maintenance, and warranties. "Beyond that point, we'll reassess whether to continue funding these programs. But for the initial setup and to protect the airspace beyond the World Cup, this grant will cover those costs," Bullis said.

Cobb County Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom said the county has also received an additional $1.7 million grant for safety expenses such as overtime costs and equipment.

"We're looking at an X-ray system for the bomb team, some mounted patrol equipment for the sheriff's office, and mostly cooling stations," Mazloom said.

Cobb County has hosted large-scale events in the past, and Mazloom emphasized that partnerships with other agencies are essential. "There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make sure these events are very safe and secure," she said.