Climber rescued from narrow ledge 260 feet up Mount Yonah in North Georgia

A climber stranded in the North Georgia mountains Tuesday evening was rescued by emergency crews.

Firefighters with White County Fire Services, along with first responders from White County EMS and officials from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, responded after receiving a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m.

The climber told authorities they became stranded while free-climbing the face of Mount Yonah. Although the climber was not injured, they were stuck on a ledge and did not believe they could continue safely.

Photo courtesy of White County Office of Public Safety

White County Emergency Management officials used a drone to locate the climber about 260 feet up the mountain's face. Once crews reached the area, firefighter Will Roper rappelled down the mountain to conduct the rescue.

Using a rope system, Roper secured the climber and helped them off the narrow 20-by-20-inch ledge.

Officials said the rescue took about 42 minutes.