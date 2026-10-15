Clark Atlanta student killed in crash during homecoming week; driver charged with vehicular homicide

Clark Atlanta University is mourning student Morgan Gamble after a driver struck her vehicle in a fatal crash Tuesday night in Atlanta.

The driver, Nikolai Dunford, was arrested at the scene and charged with speeding, reckless driving and first-degree vehicular homicide, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to Hank Aaron Drive and Glen Street, where they found Gamble with critical injuries. She was taken to a hospital and later died.

CBS News Atlanta

Investigators believe Dunford was driving north at a high speed when he struck Gamble, who was traveling west. The investigation remains ongoing.

"The loss of a member of our University community is deeply felt, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Morgan's family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved Morgan," Clark Atlanta said in a statement.

The university asked its community to respect her family's privacy and encouraged students to seek support.

Support is available Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Office of the Honors Program on the first floor of Trevor Arnett Hall and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the first-floor Yugo study rooms.

Ongoing spiritual and emotional care will remain available through the Office of Spiritual Life and the Counseling Services Office.

Dunford is due in court Thursday.