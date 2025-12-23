Ciara donates $500,000 to help fight hunger in Atlanta

Grammy-winning artist and philanthropist Ciara is making a major investment in the fight against hunger in Atlanta, announcing a $500,000 donation aimed at supporting families facing food insecurity across the city.

The donation was announced Tuesday alongside Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during an event at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in southwest Atlanta, where city leaders and community partners gathered to highlight the urgent need for food assistance.

Most of the funding will go to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, with a significant portion supporting ATL Cares, the city's emergency food distribution initiative serving southwest Atlanta neighborhoods.

Mayor Dickens said the donation comes at a critical time, especially as families continue to feel the strain of rising costs and recent delays in federal food assistance programs.

A check of $500,000 Is seen held by Atlanta mayor Dickens and Ciara. CBS News Atlanta

"This donation means more meals and food for people who otherwise wouldn't be able to eat," Dickens said. "It gives families a little bit of breathing room during this time of year."

Ciara, an Atlanta native, contributed to her family's Why Not You Foundation, which she co-founded with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. She said returning home to support the city that helped shape her was deeply personal.

"One in six children goes to bed hungry, and that has to change," Ciara said. "Our hope is that the gift of nourishment and security will empower more youth and families across Atlanta to reach for their dreams and lead each day with the 'why not you' attitude."

Kyle Waide, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, said the donation will help provide more than one million meals to families across the metro area.

"That couldn't come at a more urgent time than right now," Waide said, noting the increased demand during the holiday season.

City leaders emphasized that the partnership reflects a broader effort to stabilize food access in Atlanta, particularly after the launch of ATL Cares earlier this fall to support residents affected by delayed SNAP benefits.

"This is what it looks like when the city, community partners, and philanthropy come together," Dickens said. "It's always a great day in Atlanta when we lift each other up.