Christkindl Market returns bigger than ever in Lawrenceville with new vendors, food and Ferris wheel

The annual Christkindl Market has officially opened in Lawrenceville this year, and organizers say the holiday tradition is bigger than ever — with more vendors, international food and a brand-new Ferris wheel drawing crowds.

CBS News Atlanta's Monique John visited the market, where visitors can shop for handcrafted gifts, enjoy seasonal treats and experience a taste of European holiday culture.

One of the market's biggest attractions is Kathe Wohlfahrt, a longtime vendor that has been part of the event since its beginning nine years ago. The shop specializes in handmade ornaments and Christmas decorations imported from Germany.

A Ferris wheel at Christkindl Market Is pictured. CBS News Atlanta

"They're very fragile, they're handmade, craftsmanship is excellent," said Kim Fearing of Kathe Wohlfahrt. "I wish I could afford to buy them all but I can't."

Organizers say the booths themselves are also imported from Germany, adding to the authentic feel of the market. Visitors can sample a wide range of international food, including Swedish cakes and frozen treats.

"I know the line was really long and it took us a while to get to it, but it was worth it," said Christian Graham of Snellville.

This year's newest draw is a Ferris wheel installed specifically for the market, offering visitors a festive view of the event from above.

Organizers estimate about 170,000 visitors will attend the market this season. They say the move from Buckhead to Lawrenceville has given them significantly more space, allowing the event to expand from about 60 vendors to 90.

For many Gwinnett County residents, the new location makes the market more accessible.

"It's really nice that they're bringing it to Lawrenceville," said Deborah Ashokeji of Lawrenceville. "A lot of people that live in Gwinnett County don't always want to drive to Atlanta to do things. So bringing it here to our neck of the woods, I feel like was really creative."

Organizers say their goal is to create a welcoming space for families to gather and make lasting holiday memories.

"We want the community to come in and spend quality time at our Christmas market, make memories, and just have a good time," said Christine Tomasevic, chair of events for the German American Cultural Foundation of Atlanta.

The Christkindl Market will remain open in Lawrenceville through Christmas Eve.