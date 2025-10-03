Chris Brown bringing Breezy Bowl XX Tour to Bobby Dodd Stadium: Here's what fans need to know

Chris Brown is taking the stage Friday night at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

The popular artist is celebrating 20 years in the music industry with the Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which kicked off earlier this summer.

Joining him on the tour are Grammy-nominated R&B singers Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

With the music star in town, traffic around Midtown Atlanta is expected to be jam-packed as tens of thousands of fans get ready to join in the fun.

"We did Marta. We were smart. We didn't have to go through any traffic," fan Kristen Sharpe said. "We're excited to see anything he's going to do on that stage. If he wants to pull me on that stage, I will happily get up there."

The gates are scheduled to open ahead of the scheduled 7.pm. start.

Singer Chris Brown performs during the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on Aug. 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) Prince Williams

Breezy Bowl XX road closures

Due to the popularity of the concert, certain roads around Bobby Dodd Stadium will be shut down or one-way only beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday.

North Avenue from Tech Parkway/Luckie Street to Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive,

Techwood Drive from Bobby Dodd Way to Fifth Street,

Boddy Dodd Way from Techwood Drive to Cherry Street ,

Fowler Street from Fifth Street to Fourth Street will be one-way for parking passes and rideshare only,

Fourth Street from Fowler Street to Techwood Drive will be one-way for rideshare only.

Breezy Bowl XX parking

Parking will be available on the day of the concert in the following parking areas:

E81: Tech Square Deck

E40: Klaus Deck

E65: McCamish Pavilion

W02: Student Center Deck

W06: Tech Parkway (Overflow Parking)

W10: Campus Recreation (CRC) Deck

W22: Dalney Deck

W23: North Deck

Stamps Health Center Lot

You can buy advanced parking for the event for $46 here.

Clear bag policy at Bobby Dodd Stadium

The stadium will only allow clear tote bags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or small clutch purses no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Other bags will not be allowed into the concert.

You can find the whole list of permitted and not permitted items here.