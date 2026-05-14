Children's Healthcare expanding Atlanta coverage with new facilities in Adamsville and Union City

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has announced it will be opening two different facilities to expand its coverage to the southern part of the metro Atlanta area.

The hospital group says the new pediatric primary care clinic in Adamsville and pediactric specialty service in Union City are part of its goal to ensure Atlanta families remain 30 minutes or less from one of their facilities.

Children's Adamsville Pediatrics is set to open on June 29 at 3571 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. In a release, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said patients from 0 to 21 years old will be seen by a rotating roster of pedestrians from its Hughes Spalding Primary Care Clinic.

The new clinic will also be a training cite for residents from Emory University School of Medicine and Morehouse School of Medicine, giving the next generation of pediatricians hands-on experience.

In Union City, Children's will operate a full floor of a new Grady Health Systems medical building focusing on pediatric care, which includes primary care as well as behavioral and mental health services. That facility on Campbellton Fairburn Road is scheduled to open in 2028.

"Strong pediatric care translates to stronger, healthier communities—and that truly benefits all. This expansion reflects the vision our CEO, Donna Hyland, has championed throughout her tenure and reaffirms the important commitment made by the Children's Board to ensure every child in Georgia has access to quality pediatric care," said Paul Brown, Chair, Children's Board of Trustees.

The hospital group says it is looking at other locations around the region for additional opportunities.