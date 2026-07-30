Child recovered after possible kidnapping, vehicle theft in Midtown Atlanta, police say

A child has been recovered in Atlanta after what police are calling a possible kidnapping and vehicle theft.

Details about the situation are limited, but officers say the possible theft and kidnapping happened on the 900 block of Spring Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the child and vehicle were recovered near Howell Mill Road and Collier Road. No injuries have been reported.

CBS News Atlanta's helicopter saw multiple police vehicles and Grady Memorial Hospital ambulances on the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers have taken a possible suspect into custody. They did not identify the individual or the child.

The investigation remains ongoing.