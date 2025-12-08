Chevrolet's holiday magic tour to light up Atlanta sky with 1,000-drone show Tuesday night

Atlanta families can expect a holiday spectacle Tuesday night as Chevrolet's Holiday Magic Tour makes its next stop at The Promenade in Piedmont Park, featuring a 1,000-unit drone show designed to illuminate the city skyline with festive shapes and messages.

The event, a part of Chevy's nationwide holiday caravan, runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the drone show set to launch at 7 p.m.

As part of the celebration, Chevrolet will donate 1,000 toys to the Atlanta Toys for Tots chapter — one toy for every drone that lights up the night sky. U.S. Marines will be on-site to receive the donation, with toys stacked high in the bed of a festively decorated Silverado EV.

JESSICA LYNN WALKER

A coast-to-coast tour spreading holiday cheer

The Holiday Magic tour spans nearly 3,000 miles, beginning in San Diego and traveling to Detroit with stops in Dallas, Nashville, and Atlanta. A caravan of Chevy electric pickup trucks powers each activation, including tree lightings and the immersive 1,000-drone light shows.

In Atlanta, the evening will also feature s'mores, hot cocoa, and family-friendly activities, designed to bring the community together during the holiday season.

What families can expect

Organizers say the drone show will be visible from up to three miles away, forming holiday-themed shapes like:

Christmas trees

Gingerbread cookies

Snowmen

A special holiday message across the sky

Both Toys for Tots and Chevrolet spokespeople will be available onsite for interviews, along with a representative from the Marine Corps.

Event details

When: Tuesday, Dec. 9

Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Drone show begins at 7 p.m.)

Where: The Promenade at Piedmont Park, Atlanta, GA 30309

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing experience.