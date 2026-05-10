Chastain Park Arts Festival returns to Buckhead with artists, food and Mother's Day crowds

Families, artists and art lovers gathered in Buckhead this weekend as the Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival returned for its annual Mother's Day celebration.

The two-day event featured nearly 175 artists and artisans, along with food vendors, drinks, live music and activities designed to bring the community together.

"This is the 18th annual Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival," Executive Director Randall Fox told CBS News Atlanta during the event. "We're here every other Mother's Day. We've got 175 artists. It's a great day to come out and spend time with family and friends."

Executive Director Randall Fox celebrates the 18th annual Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival, highlighting 175 artists and inviting families and friends to enjoy a special Mother's Day weekend at the beloved community event. CBS News Atlanta

Fox described the festival as intentionally family-oriented, saying organizers wanted to create a welcoming atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

"We're dog-friendly, we're kids-friendly," Fox said. "It's really family focused. It's really about the community, artists, and it's a great day to spend that time with everyone together."

While visual art remains the centerpiece of the festival, visitors also found food trucks, specialty snacks and beverage vendors lining the park.

"We got food, drinks, we got everything," Fox said. "Something for everyone is what we like to think."

Chastain Park Arts Festival: Proudly ranked among the nation's Top 100 arts festivals by Sunshine Artist Magazine. CBS News Atlanta

According to organizers, the Chastain Park Arts Festival has been recognized nationally, previously being named among the nation's Top 100 arts festivals by Sunshine Artist Magazine. The festival is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces alongside volunteer artists.

The event, held along Park Drive near Chastain Park, is free to attend and includes local acoustic music performances, children's activities and vendor booths from artists across multiple mediums.

Festival organizers said the spring event continues Sunday until 5 p.m., with free parking available near the Chastain Park Amphitheater.