Search continues for Texas professor who was last seen on North Georgia trail: "Time is critical"

A desperate search continues for a Texas law professor who disappeared while hiking on a trail in North Georgia.

It's been nearly a week since anyone has seen 67-year-old Charles Hosch, authorities say.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the Southern Methodist University was last seen on Nov. 11 on the Byron Herbert Reece Trail near Blood Mountain in Union County.

"We have several agencies, K-9s, and aviation searching for him, and this has been ongoing for a few days now," the agency wrote on Facebook.

Hosch is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall and 200 pounds. Investigators shared a photo of what he was wearing the last time he was seen, described as a camel-color sweater, a dark green jacket, khaki pants, a hat, and glasses.

It's been nearly a week since Texas law professor Charles Hosch vanished while taking a hike on a Union County trail. Union County Sheriff's Office

With the search continuing for days, authorities are looking for hunters who may have game cameras near the mountain or trail.

"Your trail camera footage could provide critical information to help bring Charles home," the agency wrote. "Time is critical."

Deputies are asking anyone who was at the Mountain Crossing Store or near the Byron Herbert Reece Trailhead parking area on Nov. 11 or afterwards to contact authorities at the agency's Emergency Operations Center at (706) 439-6091.