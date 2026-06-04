Charges dropped against Falcons rookie Zachariah Branch after pre-draft arrest in Athens

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch will not face charges stemming from his arrest in Athens just days before the NFL Draft.

Prosecutors in Georgia have dropped two misdemeanor charges against the Falcons' third-round draft pick and former University of Georgia standout. Branch had been charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and obstructing a public sidewalk following an early morning incident outside a downtown Athens bar the weekend before the draft.

Athens-Clarke County police, officers responded to a large crowd gathered outside a bar on East Clayton Street. Police said the crowd was blocking the entrance and sidewalks while some people were attempting to enter the business after it had closed. Officers ordered people to disperse, and Branch was subsequently arrested. He was later released on a combined $39 bond.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - MAY 27: Zachariah Branch #17 of the Atlanta Falcons runs through drills during OTA's at IBM Performance Field on May 27, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Branch's attorney, Kim Stephens, said in a statement that prosecutors dismissed all charges after reviewing the evidence.

"After reviewing all evidence, including videos, and discussing the case with us, the State agreed to dismiss all charges against Mr. Branch yesterday," Stephens said. "Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest, and never should have been arrested. We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch's excellent reputation and good name have been restored."

The Falcons selected Branch with the No. 79 overall pick in April.

Branch transferred to Georgia from the University of Southern California before the 2025 season and quickly became one of the Bulldogs' top offensive weapons. He led Georgia with 81 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns as the Bulldogs reached the College Football Playoff. His brother, Zion Branch, also transferred from USC and played safety for Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.