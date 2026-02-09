Centennial High School film class empowers students and wins big, thanks to teacher's unique approach

At Centennial High School in Roswell, Georgia, one classroom stands out from the rest—and it sounds more like a TV studio than a typical school setting. Inside, students are the directors, producers, and on-air talent, all thanks to the vision and support of film teacher Chris Buechner.

Buechner's path to teaching wasn't conventional. For over 20 years, he worked in his family's furniture business before deciding to pursue his undergraduate degree and a master's in teaching. "To be here, I never could envision any of this," Buechner says. "If I was a teacher, I thought 'oh four walls, desks, paper and pencil…but not this.'"

When Buechner arrived at Centennial, the film program was struggling. There had been five teachers in three years, outdated equipment, and little direction. "It was a little sketchy," Buechner recalls. He set out to build something students would be excited to join.

Principal Opie Blackwell says the transformation has been remarkable. "This is what I call the backbone of Centennial. If you're a community member, a parent, a staff member, or definitely a student, you know about this production studio."

Chris Buechner has helped Centennial High School's film students win dozens of national awards for their work.

Buechner's philosophy is simple: failure is part of the process. Student Victoria Oliveira shares, "Mr. Buechner just really reminds us how the whole point is to have fun and get better at what you want to do. He gives you so many opportunities, and if you mess up, it's fine—you learn from your mistakes."

Students are hands-on in every aspect, producing a weekly show called 'The Loft,' which Buechner describes as "SNL for high school." They also cover campus news, make short films, and create sports content. "He teaches us everything—from editing, to lighting, to how to shoot a stand-up," Oliveira says.

The impact of Buechner's teaching goes well beyond the studio. Student Matthew Bronitt says, "He tells us to never settle, so that kind of stuck with me—not just with film, but in life."

The results speak for themselves: Centennial's film students have won dozens of national awards—including first place for broadcast excellence from the Student Television Network. Next month, they'll compete again on the national stage.

For Buechner, however, it's never been about the trophies. "I just hope that it continues to be a safe place where kids can express themselves and keep trying and keep failing—that would make me happy even after I'm gone."

In Mr. Buechner's classroom, students gain more than technical skills—they find confidence, community, and the courage to always ask for one more take.