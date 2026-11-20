A Cartersville woman found dead in a field Monday suffered fatal injuries in a dog attack, according to preliminary autopsy results released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Allison Lynn Anderson, 36, was found in the 10 block of Dogwood Trail SW after Bartow County deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive woman around 9 a.m. Nov. 16. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the GBI said.

Several dogs involved in the attack have been located and are in the custody of Bartow County Animal Control, according to the agency.

The GBI is investigating at the request of the Bartow County Sheriff's Office. Once the investigation is complete, agents will send the case to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone with information can call the GBI's Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.