Watch CBS News
Local News

Car smashes into front of Athens Kroger, 4 injured, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Multiple people were injured when a car smashed through the front of an Athens Kroger and ended up in the checkout line, officials say.

The crash happened at the store on the 100 block of Alps Road on Tuesday morning.

Photos of the scene showed the silver Toyota stopped in the middle of the grocery store's self-checkout lanes. Debris and cigarette boxes are scattered around the floor. It does not appear as if the car was severely damaged.

athens-kroger-crash.jpg
Four people suffered injuries when a car crashed into an Athens Kroger on Tuesday. Classic City News

Officials say that the four people were hurt in the crash are expected to survive their injuries.

"It is an active investigation, and the individuals who were injured are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

Authorities have not shared any details about what caused the crash or identified the driver.

ec780eb4-c5ac-42b6-a06c-1f8709d70ad5.jpg
The aftermath of the crash in Athens. Classic City News

"The safety and security of our associates and customers is our top priority," a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with those impacted and their families, and we are grateful to the first responders for their swift response."

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue