Car smashes into front of Athens Kroger, 4 injured, police say

Multiple people were injured when a car smashed through the front of an Athens Kroger and ended up in the checkout line, officials say.

The crash happened at the store on the 100 block of Alps Road on Tuesday morning.

Photos of the scene showed the silver Toyota stopped in the middle of the grocery store's self-checkout lanes. Debris and cigarette boxes are scattered around the floor. It does not appear as if the car was severely damaged.

Four people suffered injuries when a car crashed into an Athens Kroger on Tuesday. Classic City News

Officials say that the four people were hurt in the crash are expected to survive their injuries.

"It is an active investigation, and the individuals who were injured are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

Authorities have not shared any details about what caused the crash or identified the driver.

The aftermath of the crash in Athens. Classic City News

"The safety and security of our associates and customers is our top priority," a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with those impacted and their families, and we are grateful to the first responders for their swift response."