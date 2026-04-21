Cambridge Books Chefs bring meals and comfort to families at Ronald McDonald House

In the kitchen, Monday at the Ronald McDonald House Atlanta on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, the focus wasn't just on food, it was on community and care. For the past 11 years, a group of women known as the Cambridge Books Chefs spent the third Monday of every month prepping and serving meals to families staying at the House.

Their efforts are part of the organization's Meals That Heal program.

Ronald McDonald House officials said their goal is to provide exceptional comfort and relief to families caring for sick or injured children. They said that support like this from the community makes it easier to accomplish that goal.

"We could not help these families without the support of the community and it volunteers. It is gifts of time, talent, treasure every night we are cooking meals for 141 families, " said Tracey Atwater, CEO/President, Ronald McDonald House.

This started as a neighborhood book club and turned into a volunteer tradition. The organizer, Pam Kelly, said the group's mission is to make sure families don't have to worry about cooking while they focus on their children's health.

Kelly, a former Alpharetta High School teacher, spearheaded the volunteer effort. She said she was first introduced to the organization through her late daughter, Lauren Collins, who collected pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House as a student.

Although her daughter has passed away, Kelly has continued the work in her honor.

Cambridge Books Chefs prepared fajita bowls for the families on Monday night. The Middlebrooks are currently staying at the house while their 4-year-old Casey, recovers from surgery for cerebral palsy.

His father, Jermon, said having a ready-made meal eliminates one more burden during an already stressful time.

"All I can say is it is a tremendous blessing."

Organizers with Ronald McDonald House Atlanta said opportunities to get involved are always available, whether by preparing meals, donating supplies, or supporting programs like Meals That Heal.

More information can be found here.