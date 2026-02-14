Buford's Ella Rainwater leads Lady Wolves on and off the Court

The Buford girls' basketball team is a force to be reckoned with. As one of Georgia's most decorated programs, the Lady Wolves have captured eight state championships.

But this year, Coach Gene Durden's squad is aiming for a historic first: a state title in the largest classification.

Junior guard Ella Rainwater is one of the team's standouts, both on and off the court.

"He holds us to the high standard, but at the same time, he's able to have that relationship with us and get to know us as individuals and get to love us, and he loves us and spoils us honestly. I'm just truly grateful for him and all the opportunities that he's blessed me with, and I just love the team," Ella shares.

Ella's leadership extends far beyond basketball. She's a key member of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team, helping drive positive change throughout the county.

Coach Durden is quick to praise her commitment: "Number one, she's involved in so many things, but what she's involved in she gives her heart and soul to. It's hard to find kids now that no matter what they're involved in, boy they're giving it their all, and Ella definitely does that."

Ella says, "Even though we are in different environments, a lot of issues are the same. Like student involvement, culture, or legacy at the school, so it's cool to see while this kid may be at Parkview or Dacula, he's coming here and he's bringing out his problems in the school and we're able to elaborate on that and see how we can evolve our school but also our environment and our community and even bigger the county."

At Buford High, Ella is known for her leadership and involvement, participating in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, DECA, Key Club, Buford Leadership, and Pack Life. Leadership, it seems, is a lifelong calling.

"She's out doing so many different things at other schools and involved in so many organizations. Even having the time to do that, that's something else right there. What we always talk about is time management later on, time management skills are so big in life, and so she's getting prepared early," says Coach Durden.

Ella's vision for the future is clear: "I love how impactful I can make this world. I believe that our world is dark and we need people who can step up and lead, and I believe that's something that I'm called to do. I just want to make a difference in this world."