Buddhist monks draw largest crowd yet as peace walk reaches Decatur

Hundreds of people gathered along DeKalb County streets Tuesday as a group of Buddhist monks continued their 2,300-mile walk to Washington, D.C., drawing the largest crowd the group says it has seen so far.

Despite cold temperatures, supporters waited for hours in Decatur to catch a glimpse of the monks and offer encouragement as they made their way through the county. Many came carrying signs, donations, and messages of peace, while others documented the moment, saying they felt they were witnessing a historic event.

Decatur supporters waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the monks and offer encouragement CBS News Atlanta

"We've been following them online," said Brandon Riley, who came out with his wife after tracking the journey on social media. "Seeing their journey on TV is one thing, but seeing them in person—it's very inspirational. Just seeing how they walk for a purpose."

The group of 19 monks began their walk in Fort Worth, Texas, to spread a message of peace and unity as they head toward the nation's capital. Organizers say the turnout in DeKalb County marked a turning point in the journey, reflecting growing public interest and support.

Among the crowd was Sarah Hunsberger, who arrived with a life-sized cutout of conservationist Jane Goodall, a symbol she says represents compassion for both people and the planet.

Sarah Hunsberger arrived with a life-sized cutout of conservationist Jane Goodall, a symbol she says represents compassion for both people and the planet. CBS News Atlanta

"She's always been a hero to me," Hunsberger said. "I thought she would be a good support person to bring along for a walk that's about peace for the whole world."

Supporters said the energy along the route felt different—less like a passing event and more like a shared moment of reflection. Several families brought children, hoping the experience would leave a lasting impression.

"A walk of peace, a walk of love, is something this country really needs right now," Riley said. "I want my kids to remember being part of this."

The monks are expected to continue their journey Wednesday with a stop at a temple in Snellville, where they plan to reunite with a Georgia monk who was injured earlier in the walk.