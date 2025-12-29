Buddhist monks' cross-country Walk for Peace draws crowds in Fayette County

A group of Buddhist monks traveling across the country to promote compassion, loving kindness, and peace received a powerful show of support Monday as they walked through Fayette County.

The Walk for Peace is a multi-state journey through 10 states, with the monks traveling on foot to raise awareness about unity and nonviolence. Their stop in the Trilith Community drew hundreds of people who lined the streets, offered donations, and joined in moments of reflection.

Cars stretched for blocks as chants echoed through the community. Many supporters came simply to witness the monks pass through Fayetteville, while others volunteered time, food, and supplies to support the journey.

Christine Tran, who volunteered to cook lunch for the monks, said her motivation was rooted in service.

"We love everybody. We wanted to be here," Tran said.

Food became one of the most visible expressions of support. Volunteers prepared traditional dishes and organized tables stacked with donated meals, water, and supplies. Lashlanda Easley said seeing the monks walking barefoot moved her deeply.

"Seeing them walking barefooted sent a sign for me to put away my personal feelings and to bring peace within my family," Easley said.

Before eating, the monks addressed the crowd. Pannakara Tue Nhan, vice abbot of the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center and executive director of Dhammacetiya, emphasized the mission behind the walk.

"Everybody would live in harmony and unity — peaceful love and compassion," he said.

Tue Nhan added that the reception in metro Atlanta held special meaning for the group.

"Very honoring and very grateful for us," he said.

Volunteers worked behind the scenes to sort and pack donations — not only for the monks, but for anyone in the community who might need them. Lisa Wilson, one of the volunteers, said the walk became a grassroots effort the moment people showed up.

"We are actually separating everything to make it easier for them to take what they need to take with them," Wilson said.

Leaders with the Trilith Foundation said the event reflected the values the community strives to uphold.

"This peace walk was important for us to be a part of because we want to make sure the message about peace and community is an important message that we send out," said Tia Miller, the foundation's director of marketing.

As the monks prepared to continue walking down Veterans Parkway, they said the outpouring of support was overwhelming.

"We have a lot of love from Atlanta," Tue Nhan said.

Tran hopes that message extends far beyond Fayetteville.

"Peace and love is number one," she said. "Everybody needs to come together to make the world peaceful."

What's next

The group has temporarily paused donations because the escort vehicles have exceeded their storage capacity and can no longer hold additional items.

The monks are resting overnight at the Morrow Center before continuing their journey Tuesday toward Washington, D.C..