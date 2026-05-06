Buc-ee's sues Georgia convenience store Teddy's, says rival copied its famous beaver mascot "down to the smile"

Buc-ee's is taking a Georgia convenience store chain to federal court, accusing it of copying its famous beaver brand right down to the cartoon mascot, the color scheme, and the life-size animal statue out front.

The Texas-based travel stop giant filed suit May 1 in U.S. District Court in Atlanta against Teddy's Market and its owners, Karan Ahuja of Alpharetta and Mickey Kapoor of Duluth, along with six related LLCs. Buc-ee's is demanding a jury trial.

A bear that looks a lot like a beaver

Buc-ee's says Teddy's built its entire brand around a suspiciously familiar-looking cartoon animal, a smiling, hat-wearing creature with white eye highlights, a black nose, a hint of pink tongue, and lighter coloring around its mouth, set inside a red-accented geometric shape. Sound familiar? Buc-ee's lawyers argue that's because it's a near point-for-point recreation of their famous beaver logo.

The suit even breaks down the names: both "Buc-ee's" and "Teddy's" are two-syllable, six-letter possessives ending in an "eez" sound. The complaint calls the resemblance deliberate.

LULING, TEXAS - JUNE 12: An entrance to the Buc-ee's convenience store on June 12, 2024 in Luling, Texas. The Texas-based convenience store and gas stop, Buc-ee's has become the world's largest convenience store with over 100 gas pumps and a 75,000 square feet store. The newly opened location in Luling is nearly 30 times larger than average convenience stores, and hosts thousands of food and beverage options. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Teddy expanding fast and close to Buc-ee's

Teddy's opened its first store in Canton, Georgia, in November 2024 and a second in Ball Ground in January 2025, both near Buc-ee's Calhoun location. A third store is already planned for Decatur, along the same Georgia highway corridor where all three Buc-ee's state locations sit. Ahuja admitted under oath in March 2026 that land had already been leased and that an LLC had been formed for that third location.

What Buc-ee's is asking for

Founded in 1982 and now operating more than 50 locations across 12 states, Buc-ee's holds multiple federal trademark registrations and argues its brand, celebrated enough that the Georgia Legislature declared March 20 "Buc-ee's Day" in 2025, is being deliberately exploited.

The company is asking the court to force Teddy's to drop its current branding, destroy all infringing materials, hand over profits made under the disputed brand and pay triple damages as allowed under federal trademark law. Buc-ee's also wants the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to reject four trademark applications Teddy's filed in May 2024.