Brunswick High School football coach resigns weeks after playoff brawl fallout

Brunswick High School head football coach Garrett Grady has announced his resignation, just weeks after the team was involved in a major on-field brawl during a playoff game against Gainesville High School.

Grady, who spent four years as head coach and five years as an assistant, was a well-respected figure in the Brunswick community. In a statement released Tuesday, the Region 1-AAAAA Coach of the Year reflected on his time leading the program.

"For the past nine seasons, I have been blessed to work with incredible young men and a community that cares deeply about its team. From serving as offensive coordinator for five years to leading this program as head coach for the last four, we have built something to be proud of, and created opportunities for many of our student-athletes to continue their football careers at the next level and helped shape them into strong, resilient, and dedicated young adults," he said. "Serving as the head football coach at Brunswick High School has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me, for the support I've received, and for the relationships that will remain long after my time in this position."

Photo courtesy of Brunswick Pirates Touchdown Club/ Facebook.

In four seasons, Grady led the Pirates to a 36-10 record, finishing 9-3 this past season. He guided the program to three regional championships (2022, 2024 and 2025) and four straight playoff appearances.

"Our football program is undeniably better because of Garrett Grady," said Steve Waters, athletic director for Glynn County Schools.

The Brunswick Pirates Touchdown Club, the team's booster organization, also released a statement praising Grady's "commitment to excellence, integrity, and character."

"[Coach Grady] has left a lasting impact on every player, family, and supporter connected to Pirate football," the group said. "Under his leadership, our student-athletes have grown on and off the field, many earning opportunities to compete at the next level and all learning the values of discipline, resilience, and teamwork. His vision helped strengthen the culture of this program, and his influence will continue to shape Pirate football for years to come."

With less than two minutes left in the third quarter of a second-round playoff game against Gainesville, several Brunswick players appeared to initiate a fight. As the Pirates trailed 42-0, video posted to social media showed players from both sidelines rushing toward midfield before punches were thrown. The referees ended the game immediately, and it was never finished. A total of 41 Brunswick players were later suspended

The school was fined $5,000, and the football program was placed on probation for the 2026–27 school year, making the Pirates ineligible for the postseason.

It remains unclear whether the fight or the Georgia High School Association's sanctions played any role in Grady's resignation. A GHSA spokesperson told CBS News Atlanta that his departure was "a school issue."

"We aren't affiliated with hirings and firings on the district level," the spokesperson said.

The Glynn County School System said it will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately.

"We are committed to taking the necessary time to conduct a thorough and comprehensive search to ensure we find the right fit to continue the tradition of excellence in both academics and athletics for the Pirate program," Waters said.

The position will be posted on the district's hiring website, teachglynn.com.