Brookhaven says new fire station will improve response times; residents raise concerns

Brookhaven's City Council voted 3-1 Monday to approve a contract with DeKalb County to build a new fire station in Blackburn Park. It's part of a larger, yearslong county effort to build and renovate fire stations.

But some Brookhaven residents say they feel blindsided by the project and didn't learn about the plans until the contract came before the council last month. They also worry about the effects on traffic, green space and children's ability to walk safely in the area.

Officials say discussions about the project began in 2016. Councilman Michael Diaz, who represents the district where the station will be built, acknowledged the city could have done a better job informing nearby residents. But he said the station will bring crucial first responders to the neighborhood.

Brookhaven officials say the new station on Ashford-Dunwoody Road will improve coverage and response times in one of the county's fast-growing areas. County documents show plans for Station 34 were outlined alongside other fire station projects beginning in 2016.

Linley Jones, a former District 1 council member, said she is concerned about losing valuable parkland.

"We're in a major urban area and every inch of preserved parkland matters. A fire station is great and we support our firefighters and we want great response times," Jones said.

She said other sites could accommodate a fire station without taking away parkland.

City officials, however, say the station will affect only a parking lot at the park. They said the site was considered the best of five locations evaluated.

"I prefer Donaldson, which is right around the corner," said Eric Hovdesven, who lives nearby. "They're very close to each other. But Donaldson wouldn't have fire trucks needing to enter this busy intersection, so we would have less disruption on the intersection."

Some residents concerned about congestion argued officials should have conducted a traffic study.

"That's one of the conversations we had with DeKalb County Fire Rescue," Diaz said. "From their perspective, regardless of the traffic, that's not really relevant for them. They have to be able to leave the station within two minutes once they press that red button. And so, the newer technology and traffic control, they have the ability to flush out the intersection, get out safely."

Diaz said the city will explore new technology and intersection improvements to address traffic concerns. City officials also said they will work to improve communication with nearby residents as the station's design moves forward.