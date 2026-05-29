Brookhaven Police mourning death of K9 officer after medical emergency: "A loyal partner"

The Brookhaven Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of its K9 officers, who died earlier in May.

K9 Chico died on May 8 after a sudden medical emergency, the department shared on Facebook.

Chico was handled by Officer Bryan Castellanos and is remembered as "a loyal partner, protector, and beloved member of our department," the department said.

Brookhaven police say that Chico served and helped keep the community safe through his heart, loyalty, and courage.

K9 Chico and his handler, Officer Castellanos Brookhaven Police Department

"K-9s are more than working dogs. They are teammates, companions, and family," the police department wrote. "We ask our community to keep K9 Chico handler, fellow officers, and all those impacted by this loss in your thoughts during this difficult time."

Details about the medical emergency have not been released.